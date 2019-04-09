Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing car from Jim's Foods parking lot

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a local grocery store.

According to the criminal complaint David N. Etheridge, 36, faces a charge of second-degree theft and two counts of interference with official acts after police allegedly used the store’s video surveillance to confirm he had stolen the vehicle.

Police said officers were called at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday to Jim’s Foods at 812 Sixth St. SW where the vehicle owner reported her 1997 Audi had been stolen.

Police said investigators used video surveillance to confirm the theft.

About an hour later, police said Etheridge was stopped at 15th and Sixth streets SE by a state trooper while driving the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle had not yet entered the stolen vehicle database, police said, so the trooper was unaware of the vehicle’s stolen status. However, police said Etheridge refused to identify himself to the trooper and instead began fighting with the officer.

Etheridge was taken into custody once a Cedar Rapids police officer arrived at the scene to assist the trooper. The officer then identified the vehicle as the same one that was reported stolen from Jim’s Foods and used the store’s video surveillance to confirm Etheridge matched the suspect in the video, police said.

