Cedar Rapids man accused of opening fire after losing dice game in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly opening fire in Waterloo after losing a dice game last weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, Waterloo police arrested Devin Tyler Pendleton, 29, for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $15,000, court records show.

According to Waterloo police, officers were called the 800 block of Grant Avenue shortly after 8:15 a.m. on June 13 for reports of gunfire.

Witnesses said Pendleton was at a home at 817 Grant Ave. when he pulled a 9 mm handgun and demanded money he apparently lost in a dice game, according to court records.

Authorities said Pendleton began shooting as people fled the house and ran for their cars in a parking lot behind the home. Police said bullets struck one vehicle.

Pendleton was found at the scene and taken to MercyOne Medical Center for an undisclosed medical issue. He was arrested when he was released from the hospital.

Authorities said Pendleton is prohibited from handling firearms due to prior felony convictions including an October 2012 incident where he opened fire at people in a crowd in the 200 block of Broadway Street and a 2008 incident where a man was shot in the back on Sumner Street.

Court records show Pendleton was released from federal prison on June 6, 2020.

