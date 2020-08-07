Suspects arrested after pulling a gun at JW's Pub and Grub, stealing vehicle, and leading police on chase

Police arrested two people Friday afternoon after it was reported that two suspects brandished a gun and stole a vehicle from a bar in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were notified shortly after 1 p.m. that a Chevrolet Uplander was stolen by two suspects who allegedly displayed a firearm at JW’s Pub and Grub, 58 Miller Avenue SW.

An attempt to locate the vehicle was sent out to law enforcement and the vehicle was spotted by a Cedar Rapids police officer near Wilson Avenue and Bowling Street SW at 1:20 p.m.

Police said the officer activated lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled northbound on Bowling Street SW, sideswiping another vehicle as it attempted to elude the officer.

The pursuit continued on Bowling Street to C Street to 18th Avenue SW before the suspect vehicle ended up striking a curb in the 100 block of 16th Avenue SW, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Two suspects then fled from the vehicle on foot, police said.

One suspect — who was identified as Tywun M. Moore, 18 — was apprehended by police officers near C Street and 15th Avenue SW.

The second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — ran to the 1700 block of Barber Street SW, where he was confronted by a homeowner as to why he was on the homeowner’s property. The suspect allegedly bit the homeowner during a struggle and fled again on foot.

He was apprehended a short distance later by police officers in a nearby alleyway, police said.

A handgun was recovered by police officers in the 1700 block of Barber Street SW, according to a news release.

Both suspects face a charge of first-degree robbery, which is a forcible felony. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

