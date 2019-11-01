Cedar Rapids police looking for man, woman suspected in jewelry theft

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking for help in identifying a two people who are suspected of theft.

Police said the suspects — a man and a woman — allegedly used a stolen credit card Wednesday to purchase jewelry items worth several thousands of dollars from a department store.

The suspects are believed to have also used the stolen credit card in Coralville.

Anyone who us able to identify one or both suspects is asked to contact the police department at 319-286-5336 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 800-272-7463. Please reference case No. 2019-17475.

