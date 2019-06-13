Police: Cedar Rapids man broke teen girl's nose, stabbed a door

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in a serious injury after he allegedly broke a teen girl’s nose and used a knife to violently stab a door.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:15 a.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of Hoover Trail Court SW for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, police said officers encountered a 39-year-old man — who was later identified as Jason M. Koelker — that was bleeding from his hand.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined Koelker had kicked a 17-year-old girl in the face, breaking her nose and then used a “large knife” to stab a door.

Police said Koelker stabbed the door with such force that his hand slid forward onto the blade, causing a severe cut.

Koelker was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and then taken to Linn County Jail. The girl also received medical attention, police said.

