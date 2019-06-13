Public Safety

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke teen girl's nose, stabbed a door

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in a serious injury after he allegedly broke a teen girl’s nose and used a knife to violently stab a door.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:15 a.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of Hoover Trail Court SW for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, police said officers encountered a 39-year-old man — who was later identified as Jason M. Koelker — that was bleeding from his hand.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined Koelker had kicked a 17-year-old girl in the face, breaking her nose and then used a “large knife” to stab a door.

Police said Koelker stabbed the door with such force that his hand slid forward onto the blade, causing a severe cut.

Koelker was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and then taken to Linn County Jail. The girl also received medical attention, police said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man pleads in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

Neo-Nazi flyers found in Iowa City

Drone saved time, and perhaps calamity, in rescue of kayakers on Upper Iowa River

North Liberty man accused of indecent contact with a child at city park

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Meet Jake, the lucky cat named after the Iowa truck driver who saved his life

University of Iowa interim provost tapped as NIH adviser

Migrants rush to enter Mexico ahead of security crackdown demanded by Trump

Cargill says food industry will miss zero deforestation goal

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving job at end of month

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.