Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas walloped by 100+ mph hurricane-force winds

Trees and power lines are down throughout the area after the Corridor was slammed by winds in excess of 100 miles per hour early Monday afternoon between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

In Linn County

In Cedar Rapids, at Grande Street SE and 19th Street SE, residents attempted to direct traffic looking for any way to get through a neighborhood where most streets were nearly impassable. One person with a pickup truck started hauling smaller trees out of the road. Up and down the block, downed trees, shingles and debris were everywhere.

Iris Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids is blocked off at all turns. The access road, off Waveland, is blocked going both east and west, though some residents at the west end are attempting to clear a path. This neighborhood initially was called Sherwood Forest for its old-growth trees. Many have been damaged today, along with many homes, garages and vehicles.

In Johnson County

In Iowa City, downed trees and broken branches are littering the UI Pentacrest.

One fallen tree is blocking South Madison Street near the Iowa Memorial Union. Emergency personnel are blocking intersections to remove trees and debris from streets.

Masked students were seeking shelter in what had been a largely empty union.

Storm damage stretched from North Liberty to Iowa City. Mature trees fallen everywhere, crushing fences and damaging homes. Overturned trampolines scattered in neighborhoods. East side Iowa City is a debris-covered maze of downed trees and closed streets. Residents have come out of their homes armed with rakes, sheers and chainsaws.

