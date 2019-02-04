Police arrest three Cedar Rapids men on burglary charges

Three Cedar Rapids men are accused of burglary after they allegedly brandished firearms and forced their way in to a home Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, George R. Bounds, 48, Tony R. Brown, 58, and Tyler J. Koob, 32, were armed with handguns when they kicked in the front door of a home at about 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids. The complaint states that people were in the home when the men entered.

Police said the incident was not random — the residence is home to the in-laws of one of the suspects — and no injuries were reported.

The Police department said the men were arrested as they attempted to leave the residence. Koob was found exiting the residence when police arrived, according to police, and Brown and Bounds were located outside the residence near a black BMW.

Bounds, Brown and Koob each face a charge of first-degree burglary, and Bounds faces an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com