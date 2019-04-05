ICE officers arrest eight people in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers arrested eight people Thursday at an undisclosed location in Cedar Rapids.

ICE Public Affairs Officer Shawn Neudauer said the individuals were taken into custody for suspected violations of U.S. immigration law.

Of those arrested, Neudauer said six individuals have since been released. One of those released is currently in removal proceedings, he said, while the other five were charged and released pending court appearances.

Of the two individuals who remain in custody, Neudauer said one has been previously removed from the U.S. The second person had immigration violations, Neudauer said, and attempted to flee from ICE officers.