House fire sends one man to hospital, displaces residents

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning that damaged the residence and sent a 58-year-old man to an area hospital.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a 1.5-story residence at 111 Kenmore St. NE for reports of a basement fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said smoke was visible coming from the home.

While firefighters attacked the blaze, a 58-year-old man was found on the side of the structure with soot on his face.

Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and he was taken to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

No other occupants were found inside the residence, firefighters said.

The residence suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke damage to the basement and smoke damage to the first floor.

