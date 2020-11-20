Public Safety

House fire sends one man to hospital, displaces residents

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning that damaged the residence and sent a 58-year-old man to an area hospital.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a 1.5-story residence at 111 Kenmore St. NE for reports of a basement fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said smoke was visible coming from the home.

While firefighters attacked the blaze, a 58-year-old man was found on the side of the structure with soot on his face.

Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and he was taken to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

No other occupants were found inside the residence, firefighters said.

The residence suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke damage to the basement and smoke damage to the first floor.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fire erupts at Circle of Ash, a popular Halloween haunt in Central City

Clive man found dead in burning vehicle near Lake Macbride

22-year-old Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 7 years for sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

Operation Quickfind: Makayla Hyche, 14

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Solon schools determined to keep kids in classrooms

Ban on youth sports amid COVID-19 surge in Iowa causes confusion

Iowa virus sleuths focus on household gatherings to try to trace COVID-19

For one Cedar Rapids couple, a slow recovery after derecho, COVID-19

Demand is high for homes in Cedar Rapids, but the market is tight, made worse by the derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.