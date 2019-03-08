Public Safety

Faulty dryer to blame for Friday morning house fire

Homeowners contained damage by shutting laundry room door

Cedar Rapids Firefighters work to control a fire at High Property Management, 1100 Old Marion Road NE, in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Firefighters work to control a fire at High Property Management, 1100 Old Marion Road NE, in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A faulty clothes dryer is to blame for a Friday morning house fire at the 2100 block of Fox Trail Drive NE.

Two adults, a child and a cat were home a the time the fire started, according to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. The department was dispatched just before 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke when they arrived.

The fire was contained to the laundry room and quick action by the homeowners to shut the laundry room door and evacuate “significantly reduced the amount of damage to their home,” according to the release.

Most damage was contained to the laundry room with minor smoke damage throughout the house.

• Comments: (319) 339-3172; maddy.arnold@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Don't be so quick to wish away the snow - too warm, too fast could raise flood risks

Man tortured with hot iron, robbed at gunpoint in Cedar Rapids hotel meetup, police say

Coming Thursday: Light snow, freezing drizzle

Trials reset for men accused of fatally shooting a man over drugs in 2017

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Analysis: Iowa rural hospitals are at risk of closure soon

Iowa regent appointee gave Gov. Kim Reynolds over $63,000

$72 million project set for Hiawatha

Rental housing issue re-emerges in the Iowa Legislature

Access makes contraceptive proposal common sense

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.