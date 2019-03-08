Faulty dryer to blame for Friday morning house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS — A faulty clothes dryer is to blame for a Friday morning house fire at the 2100 block of Fox Trail Drive NE.

Two adults, a child and a cat were home a the time the fire started, according to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. The department was dispatched just before 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke when they arrived.

The fire was contained to the laundry room and quick action by the homeowners to shut the laundry room door and evacuate “significantly reduced the amount of damage to their home,” according to the release.

Most damage was contained to the laundry room with minor smoke damage throughout the house.

