No one hurt in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS — A house owned by a landlord who is in a nuisance property dispute with the city over other rentals was damaged in a fire early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The house, at 1801 Bever Ave. SE, is not one of the four properties that owner Charles Davisson is temporarily suspended from renting out under a decision by a Cedar Rapids housing board. But city fire officials identified him as the owner of this property.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, a passerby noticed the house was on fire before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived to find flames coming through the roof and put out the fire quickly.

No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured in the fire. But the house sustained smoke and fire damage throughout, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Davisson is appealing in court the city’s decision to suspend him from renting out four other houses that were declared nuisance properties and neighbors are circulating a petition seeking to prevent him from renting again.

