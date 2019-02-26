Cedar Rapids police investigating targeted home invasion

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a targeted invasion involving “assault weapons” near Kirkwood Community College.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said police were notified Monday of an alleged home invasion that occurred Sunday at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kirkwood Parkway SW.

Buelow said the incident was not reported to police by any of the alleged victims in the apartment.

Police have determined it to be a targeted incident on a specific apartment unit, and individuals who officers spoke with reported that “assault weapons” were used in the invasion.

“We do not believe this was random,” Buelow said. “We have no reason to believe anybody in any other apartment complexes or at proximity is at risk.”

The incident remains under investigation.

