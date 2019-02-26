Public Safety

Cedar Rapids police investigating targeted home invasion

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a targeted invasion involving “assault weapons” near Kirkwood Community College.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said police were notified Monday of an alleged home invasion that occurred Sunday at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kirkwood Parkway SW.

Buelow said the incident was not reported to police by any of the alleged victims in the apartment.

Police have determined it to be a targeted incident on a specific apartment unit, and individuals who officers spoke with reported that “assault weapons” were used in the invasion.

“We do not believe this was random,” Buelow said. “We have no reason to believe anybody in any other apartment complexes or at proximity is at risk.”

The incident remains under investigation.

• Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Mitchell

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Brazilian man sentenced to one year for intimidating flight crew during trip to Chicago

Operation Quickfind: Shadeya Hodges (Canceled, Shadeya Hodges has been located)

People, pets displaced by SW Cedar Rapids fire

No new information in 20-year-old's fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Most economists predict recession by 2021

University of Iowa graduate honored as finalist for Global Citizen of the Year Award

Infrastructure is bipartisan concern, but House panel differs on climate change

More than 100 House Democrats to unveil Medicare-for-all plan as 2020 election looms

House set to reject Trump's border wall emergency declaration

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.