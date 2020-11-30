Man arrested in hit-and-run in stolen vehicle that left a woman seriously hurt

A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident which seriously injured a 34-year-old woman faces charges in connection with the crash and a series of burglaries committed shortly before the crash.

Cardel D. Redmond, 25, faces first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree burglary, and multiple traffic offenses in connection with the crash. He was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Sunday in Cedar Rapids.

Redmond is accused of driving a stolen truck just before 7 a.m. Nov. 9 when he crossed the centerline of 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW and hit a minivan being driven by a 34-year-old woman head-on. The woman needed to be extricated from the van, but Redmond was able to flee the scene.

Redmond is accused of stealing a truck from Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar, 365 33rd Ave., sometime between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. that morning. Investigators say Redmond broke into the restaurant and damaged several pieces of equipment including the cash register and jukebox and took the truck keys.

He’s then accused of two cellphone store burglaries just before the crash. He’s accused of breaking into the AT&T Store, 1950 Blairs Ferry Rd., Hiawatha around 5 a.m. and then the AT&T Store, 4701 First Ave. SE, around 6 a.m. that morning.

Investigators said they were able to use help from the public as well as surveillance videos to tie the incidents together.