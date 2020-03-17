Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man leads#xa0;police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Monday after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, officers tried to stop a 2003 Nissan Altima being driven by David C. Voelkel for a traffic violation on Hamilton Street SW.

Instead of stopping, police said Voelkel took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase, racing through stops signs and disregarding traffic violations as he sped through several residential areas.

Voelkel then merged onto Interstate 380 North, traveling at speeds of up to 95 mph, before exiting at H Avenue NE.

Police said Voelkel continued to speed through residential streets until crashing into a fire hydrant, disabling the vehicle.

Through their investigation, police learned the vehicle Voelkel was driving had been reported stolen from Iowa City.

Voelkel faces charges of second-degree theft, attempt to elude and being a habitual offender. Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

