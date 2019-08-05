CEDAR RAPIDS — A known gang member was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly fought with and tried to flee from police during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Marcus L. Brown, 18, faces charges of criminal gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of interference with official acts, according to the criminal complaint from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The charges, police said, stem from a traffic stop about 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Third Avenue when officers pulled over the vehicle Brown was driving.

Police said officers were on patrol in the area of 10th Street and Fifth Avenue SE when they noticed a Chevrolet Impala with a “loud exhaust system and the muffler hanging low underneath the vehicle” that failed to come to a complete stop at Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue SE.

During the traffic stop, Brown was seen attempting to “move something in the back seat of the vehicle,” public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said Monday. Officers asked Brown and others in the car to get out of the vehicle, and they were searched.

A “pat down,” Buelow said, revealed the muzzle of a handgun concealed in Brown’s clothing, and when officers attempted to handcuff Brown he allegedly tried to break away, grabbing for his gun, police said.

Buelow said an officer was able to “hold on to the suspect,” and keep him under control, as other officers arrived and assisted with taking Brown into custody.

Two officers, according to the complaint, were scratched up during the scuffle.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Buelow said Brown “is an identified member of the hybrid gang known as O15,” but declined to disclose more information.

“The police department is unable to elaborate further on intelligence information regarding hybrid gang activity, but certainly are acknowledging that we believe that this suspect is a member of a known hybrid gang in our community,” he said in an email to The Gazette.

Brown is currently being held at Linn County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Buelow said it is likely more charges will be filed, including possible federal charges.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com