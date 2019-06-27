Police, fire department ready for busy July 4 weekend in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — With a big holiday weekend quickly approaching, Cedar Rapids residents may see an increase in patrol officers throughout the city and especially in the downtown area.

“We started increasing patrols a couple weeks ago on certain nights and certain shifts and, other than already scheduled vacations, there is no time off being granted during the Fourth of July week,” said Cedar Rapids Patrol Capt. Jeff Hembera. “We are holding back as many resources as we can and we’re bringing in some extra officers on overtime. And our focus obviously is that we have a safe enjoyable event downtown on the bridges while at the same time doing our best to be responsive to fireworks complaints around the city.”

In the lead up to the Fourth of July, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival packs downtown Cedar Rapids with events that started June 20 and continue until July 4. The festival. According to Freedom Fest Executive Director Robin Rieckhoff, attracts an estimated 300,000 people over its two-week span, with roughly 100,000 pouring into the downtown area for the fireworks show on July 4.

With so many people packed into one area, Reickhoff said the key to a safe and successful event is in the planning.

“We’ve worked very closely with the police and fire department to put our plans together, and it is planned over a year’s time with lots of different meetings and plans and preparations,” she said.

And, with so much activity happening in the city, Capt. Hembera said the police department is anticipating an increase in calls for service.

“We definitely see an increase in calls around the Fourth of July for sure,” he said. “And that’s typical for a holiday. A lot of people are off work, it’s a time for celebration, people are gathering in large groups and sometimes there is alcohol involved, and sometimes all that can lead to problems.”

In general, the calls officers will respond to over the holiday weekend will likely have to do with reports of disturbances, which can include domestic disputes, fights among individuals or groups and high levels of noise, Hembera said, and many of those incidents will likely involve the consumption of alcohol or other substances.

Complaints about fireworks, which are banned within the city limits, also will make up the bulk of calls for service, he said.

According to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, officers have already charged six people with municipal infractions for setting off fireworks inside the city limits. Buelow said the penalty for such an infraction can be a fine of up to $625.

Meanwhile, officers who are working the many events hosted by the Freedom Festival in the downtown area can expect to handle traffic control and parking issues, as well as helping lost children and lost parents find one another. There is also the potential for larger problems, which officers are expected to be on the lookout for, Hembera said.

“In the past we’ve had some issues with groups of juveniles causing trouble or getting into fights,” he said.” So that’s something we have to be ready for.”

Last year, on the night of July 3, a Casey’s General Store on Ellis Boulevard and O Avenue NW sustained some damage when a mob of about 25 to 40 people entered the market and started screaming, yelling and shouting obscenities, according to the police department. During the melee, police said several fights broke out, while others stole items and damaged property. Police said some of the individuals involved assaulted store patrons.

This year, that Casey’s General Store has opted to close two hours early. A sign is displayed on the store’s front doors stating it will close at 9 p.m. to avoid any potential issues. The Casey’s General Store at Ellis Boulevard and F Avenue NW is also considering closing its doors early.

For the city fire department, preparation for the holiday weekend is a little bit different.

Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon said it’s the fire department’s job to staff the “shoot sites” for the big fireworks shows and ensure the pyrotechnics are set up properly and safely.

Additionally, he said the fire department and EMS may see an increase in medical calls over the weekend holiday most likely due to accidents involving fireworks that resulted in burns.

“In my opinion, the only safe firework is an unlit firework,” McKinnon said.

“Take sparklers, which are legal in the city, as an example,” he said. “They burn at 1,800 degrees, and it’s not uncommon for people to light them and hand them off to their little kids.”

But the slightest touch, he said, can result in second and third-degree burns. McKinnon said use of sparklers should be closely supervised and when they’re done, the sparklers should be placed in a coffee can or bowl of water to ensure its extinguished.

With so many events scheduled in the coming days, Cedar Rapids residents can expect to see road closures and restrictions, as well as limited parking, in the downtown area, local law enforcement warned. Drivers are encouraged to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations and be prepared for slow-moving traffic.

Depending on the event, Freedom Fest Executive Director Robin Reickhoff said attendees are allowed to bring blankets, folding chairs and soft-sided coolers into event venues, and all items brought in are subject to random searches at the gate.

Weapons of any kind, glass and fireworks are prohibited. Dogs are allowed at some of the events.

For more information on Freedom Fest, visit: https://www.freedomfestival.com/.

