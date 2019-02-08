Cedar Rapids Firefighters battle blaze on Goblin Gulley Drive

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is on the scene of a second-alarm fire at a residence on Goblin Gulley Drive.
According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department Twitter account firefighters responded to a fire at 2121 Goblin Gulley Drive SE at 2:22 p.m. and were still on the scene after battling the flames more than a half hour later. The commander on the scene called for a second-alarm fire, leading to more responders, after much of the flames on the main floor had been battled down.
The fire department stated that the fire may have originated in the basement, and all occupants of the residence had made it out safely.
