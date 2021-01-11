Cedar Rapids fire under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a fire at a manufactured home early Saturday.

According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, crews were called at 161 Kohawk St. SW at 3:41 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911. When firefighters arrived on scene, the manufactured home was in flames.

After making sure everyone was out of the home, crews put out the fire. There were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

