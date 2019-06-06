Cedar Rapids fire at Westdale-area First Federal Credit Union Thursday morning

Cedar Rapids firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the First Federal Credit Union in the Westdale area early Thursday morning.
An automatic commercial alarm at 3810 Westdale Parkway SW alerted dispatchers, who sent the Cedar Rapids Fire Department at 3:38 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke in the building and upgraded the alarm for more resources, according to a news release.
No occupants were inside the credit union at the time of the fire.
The fire resulted in significant smoke damage to the building and annex. The fire’s cause is unknown and under investigation.