Cedar Rapids fire at Jan's Salon building temporarily closes Blairs Ferry Road Wednesday morning

A commercial building fire at 1834 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, closed Blairs Ferry Road to traffic for about an hour this morning as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The road was reopened at about 8:10 a.m.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department described the address as a vacant building. Property records show it was the location of Jan’s Salon & Beauty Supply.

The fire department stated no one was injured and there was significant fire, heat and smoke damage to both levels of the building. They are investigating the cause.