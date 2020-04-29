Cedar Rapids felon sentenced to over 2 years for illegally possessing a revolver

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a Cedar Rapids man, who has been convicted of multiple felonies, to over two years in prison for illegally possessing a loaded revolver.

Charles Dixon Taylor, IV, 43, pleaded in October to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

During the plea hearing, Taylor admitted he had the loaded revolver while driving his truck on June 28 of last year. He was prohibited from having firearms because he had been convicted of multiple felonies, including possession of a simulated controlled substance with the intent to deliver, marijuana distribution, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault by drugging a victim.

He also is prohibited because he was an illegal user of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to court documents.

Evidence at sentencing showed that a week after he was arrested for the firearm, Taylor assaulted his girlfriend by repeatedly punching her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. Taylor then continued to punch the woman while she was on the ground, causing bruising and swelling to her face.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Taylor to 33 months in prison and ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is the centerpiece of the U.S. Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The evidence-based program is proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com