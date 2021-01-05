Cedar Rapids felon charged in federal court for shooting at teens last month

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 23-year-old man released early from prison for a drug robbery and firearms conviction in state court has been charged in federal court for shooting at teens in southwest Cedar Rapids last month.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts ruled Tuesday that D’Montrey Rayshawn Redmond, who was charged Dec. 28 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, will remain in jail pending trial. Roberts found there was probable cause based on the prosecution’s evidence, and he agreed with prosecutors that Redmond is a risk for not showing up for court proceedings and is a danger to the community.

Redmond previously was charged in Linn County District Court for a shooting incident Nov. 29 in an alley in the 1500 block of Hamilton Street SW. He was arrested after a witness referred to as “S.N.” — as identified in a federal complaint — told police she saw five Black teenagers running down the alley as a Black man came out of a house on 15th Avenue SW and fired a handgun at them.

S.N. described the shooter as having long dreadlocks and wearing a red sweatshirt, according to the complaint’s affidavit. After he fired at the teens, the man ran back to the house off the alley on 15th Avenue SW.

A witness referred to as “J.C.” told police there were three or four shots heard, but she only saw a Black man with long, brown dreadlocks with some “blondish parts” in them, the affidavit states. J.C. said the man had a gun tucked in his pants. The man ran into a house on 15th Avenue SW, according to the affidavit.

Officers went to the house on 15th Avenue. The occupant, “L.J.,” said her son, Redmond, and his girlfriend were inside. Redmond matched the physical description given by the witnesses, the affidavit states.

Redmond’s mother consented to a search of the house. Officers recovered a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol on top of a concrete wall in an area behind insulation in the basement.

The pistol was loaded with 10 rounds, and the gun and ammunition were checked for fingerprints. One print on a bullet belonged to another person, but he didn’t match the description of the shooter as seen on surveillance video.

The surveillance video was from a neighbor’s home security camera system, according to the affidavit. It shows the teens walking down the alley and a Black male, matching Redmond’s physical appearance and wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, chasing them and firing a gun before running back toward a house on 15th Avenue SW.

Investigators test-fired Redmond’s gun found at his mother’s residence to compare with the spent shell casings found in the alley. A comparison using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which recently was set up at the Cedar Rapids Police Department for area law enforcement to use, determined the shell casings matched Redmond’s gun.

Redmond is not allowed to possess firearms because of previous convictions. He was released from prison last year for a 2015 drug robbery. Redmond pleaded in 2016 to amended charges of second-degree robbery and reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, and in a separate case to trafficking in stolen firearms.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but served only about three years before being released, according to court records.

