30-year-old man pulled from Cedar Lake on Tuesday afternoon, police say

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Emergency responders pulled an unresponsive 30-year-old man from Cedar Lake on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

Police and fire crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, the man was in the water and unresponsive, according to Greg Buelow, public safety spokesman.

With the help of two civilians, emergency personnel retrieved the man from the lake and started CPR.

The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, where emergency medical providers were able to revive him.

At last report, Buelow said the man was recovering at the hospital.

Based on preliminary information, Buelow said it is thought the victim was in the water for about 15 minutes before rescuers arrived and about 20 minutes total.

The circumstances of how the victim went into the water are not yet known, he said.

