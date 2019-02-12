Public Safety

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

Trucks with plows are loaded up with salt and sand at the Cedar Rapids city streets complex in this 2012 photo. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The city of Cedar Rapids declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning, effective through 5 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the city said, “Cars should not be parked on emergency snow routes. Vehicles parked on designated snow routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed.”

It noted snow routes are designated with signs, and are located near hospitals and schools, and serve as transit routes.

A list of emergency snow routes can be found on the city’s website at cedar-rapids.org.

“Residents are asked to follow the odd/even parking rule in residential neighborhoods” through 5 p.m. Thursday, the statement said. “Park on the odd-address side of the street on odd calendar days; park on the even-address side of the street on even calendar days.

“This does not apply to emergency snow routes, parking-metered areas or any street where the alternate side parking rule would conflict with permanently posted parking restrictions. The odd/even parking rule provides snow plow operators with enough room to safely and efficiently plow residential areas, where on-street parking is common.”

The Gazette

