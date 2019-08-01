Public Safety

Cedar Rapids crime incident map

The Gazette

This interactive map shows property and violent crime incidents reported to the Cedar Rapids Police Department for the past month. The map is maintained by CRPD and shows incident locations at the block level for assaults, robberies, sexual assaults, thefts, breaking & entering, drug offenses and other crimes.

