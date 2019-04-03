Cedar Rapids condominium fire victim identified

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has released the name of the victim in Tuesday’s fire at a Cedar Rapids condominium complex.

Toni K. Cooley, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire yesterday afternoon at Arrowridge Condominiums, 5145 Johnson Avenue SW.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was unintentional, originating near a couch inside Cooley’s residence, and “likely the result of carelessly discarded smoking materials,” according to a news release.

The fire damage was concentrated in the living room area of Cooley’s condominium, with significant smoke damage throughout the unit, the release stated.

No other injuries were reported and the other condominium residents were temporarily displaced, according to the release.