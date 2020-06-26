Cedar Rapids closes roads due to potential flooding

Cedar Rapids has closed some low-lying roads, trails and parks in parts of the city due to the potential for flooding in those areas.

The Cedar River could reach moderate to major flood elevation, the city said in a statement Friday.

There is the potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall in the forecast over the next few days, with localized flash flooding possible, according to the news release.

In 2016, the Cedar River crested at nearly 22-feet on Sept. 27 — the second-highest in the city’s history.

Current road closures include:

• Otis Road SE, from Prairie Park Fishery to Cargill

• Otis Road SE west of Indian Creek in Linn County

• First Street NW, from Ellis Boulevard to O Avenue

• Ellis Road NW west of Edgewood Road NW

• Old River Road SW

Boat ramps will remain closed until Monday morning in anticipation of the Cedar River dropping below 13 feet by then, according to the National Weather Service.

