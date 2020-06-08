Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man faces forgery, theft, drug charges, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man who is accused of passing a bad check and driving a stolen vehicle.

Cedar Rapids police said Christopher R. Hunter used a bad check to buy nearly $800 worth of merchandise at Fleet Farm. Investigators received reports of the bad checks after the account holder started receiving notices from collection agencies.

Investigators determined Hunter made false identification using the victim’s information and inserting his own photograph and date of birth.

Store surveillance was used to identify Hunter, police said.

At 5:35 p.m. June 4, Hunter was stopped by officers in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue SE after it was determined the vehicle he was driving was involved in the fraud incident.

Officers determined the vehicle had license plates that matched a different Ford Explorer. Police said the Explorer was reported stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Elmwood Court NW on Feb. 8.

Police said a syringe with methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, along with checkbooks and debit cards that investigators are following up on to see if they have been stolen.

Hunter faces charges of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of forgery.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

