People, animals displaced by SW Cedar Rapids fire

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department extinguished a fire from a triplex building on Chandler street fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, the fire was reported after a passer-by noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911. Upon arrival, the CRFD reportedly helped the occupants evacuate the building and deployed hoselines to knock down and control the spread of fire. The Fire Department also worked with Cedar Rapids Animal Control to remove pets from the upper apartment.

The basement apartment unit experienced fire damage, and the other two levels suffered smoke and water damage. None of the occupants required medical treatment. The scene still is under investigation.