Central City man sentenced to over 16 years for distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Central City man was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in federal prison for distributing over seven kilograms of methamphetamine in 2017 and 2018.

Brian J. Padgett, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected area — school.

A plea agreement showed Padgett admitted that he sold over 75 grams of meth to an individual July 27 and Aug. 10, 2018 within 1,000 feet of Central City Community School in Central City.

On August 16, 2018, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Padgett’s residence, where they recovered over 38 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and drug packaging material, according to the plea.

Padgett admitted to authorities that he had two main sources of supply for meth. He received pounds of the drug from these two sources over about six months.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Padgett to 198 months in prison and ordered him to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

Padgett remains in jail pending being taken to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

