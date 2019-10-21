Cedar Rapids man returns home to find four who allegedly broke in

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested four people over the weekend after they allegedly broke in to an unoccupied residence in southeast Cedar Rapids.

According to police, Rachelle L. Dickerson, 25; Raymond P. Swett, 33; Robert M. Cranston, 53, of Hiawatha; and Edgar L. Haynes, 65, of Cedar Rapids, each face a charge of third-degree burglary.

Police said officers responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue SE for reports of a possible burglary.

Police said the resident reported he was returning from out of town when he found several people inside his home.

Police said multiple windows were broken out and the back door was forced open.

As officers tried to enter through a side door, police said a man was walking toward the door, but then retreated into the house. Police said the man eventually left the house and was taken into custody.

Officers then entered the residence and found the remaining three people in the living room.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com