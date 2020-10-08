Cedar Rapids authorities investigating after six 'suspicious fires' in 24 hours

Emergency personnel have responded to six “suspicious fires” in Cedar Rapids in approximately 24 hours — two of which were sparked early Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to two fires Thursday morning involving mattresses ablaze near the street.

The first incident was reported at 2:53 a.m. near Rockford Road and Wilson Avenue SW, according to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, while the second incident was reported at 3:02 a.m. in the 1000 block of Second Avenue SW.

Both fires appear to have been intentionally set.

The two fires came just one day after emergency responders were dispatched to a handful of similar blazes in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Between 12:02 and 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, Buelow said four “suspicious fires” involving burning mattresses and debris were reported to 911.

The fires occurred at C Avenue and 16th Street NE, the 1500 block of C Avenue NE, the 200 block of 15th Street NE and 29th Street and Prairie Drive NE.

Fire investigators are working with the Police Department on the cases, Buelow said.

Anyone with information about these fires — including sightings of suspicious activity, individuals or vehicles in those areas or who has knowledge of video surveillance systems in those neighborhoods — is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Fire Department at (319) 286-5200.

