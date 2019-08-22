Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Wednesday, August 21

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrest map for Wed., August 21, 2019
Cedar Rapids arrest map for Wed., August 21, 2019

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, and date and time for the arrest. Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a stabbing near St. Luke's Hospital

Complaint: Marengo man used forged check to buy $1,300 in items from Cedar Rapids Walmart

University of Iowa adds two K-9 officers

Operation Quickfind for Ayo Oreagba, age 15

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Morning Glory farm of Mount Vernon starts its own food truck

Cedar Rapids nears acquiring land for signature 'Smokestack Bridge'

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller concerned about security of voter registration database

Iowa probe finds thousands of 'guard cards' wrongly issued

Vaping-related illness seen nationally also reported among younger Iowans

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.