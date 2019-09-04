Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Tuesday, September 3

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic 09/03/19
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic 09/03/19

This interactive map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, September 3, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim in a crime against persons.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

<< PREVIOUS DAY'S ARRESTS

 

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City soccer match turns ugly, Cedar Rapids man faces assault charge

Parked and unmarked, speed camera car cites scores of motorists in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Monday, September 2

Marion man sentenced to 5 years for endangering 2-month-old son

Woman, 19, critically injured in early morning Cedar Rapids crash

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa, you are racist

Future City taps into tomorrow with water theme this year

Fundraiser aims to keep Kurt Friese's legacy, memory alive

Cedar Rapids electric bill could be slashed in half from new LED lighting in downtown

Iowa City gym offers program for children with autism

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.