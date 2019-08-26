Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Sunday, August 25

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Sunday, August 25, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

<< PREVIOUS DAY'S ARRESTS

 

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

