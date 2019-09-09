Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Sunday, September 8

Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic 09/08/19
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic 09/08/19

This interactive map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Sunday, September 8, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim in a crime against persons.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

