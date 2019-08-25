Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Keep Reading

Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Saturday, August 24

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Saturday, August 24, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

<< PREVIOUS DAY'S ARRESTS 

 

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dorm bed incident prompts Univ. of Iowa crime alert

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Friday, August 23

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Thursday, August 22

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for armed carjacking, cell store robbery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Market After Dark photos from downtown Cedar Rapids Saturday

College class of 2023 faces uncertainty

We can see what is important to the University of Iowa

Kirkwood professor quits after claiming 'antifa' affiliation

U.S.-China trade war escalates again in tariff battle

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.