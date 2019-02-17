Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

Three inches of snow is expected to fall in Cedar Rapids today, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature of the day will be near 28 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation is predicted at around three inches and snow will continue to fall intil around 9 p.m.

Tonight, the low will be around 16 degrees and new snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

The National Weather Service has similar expectations for Iowa City. Three inches of snow expected to fall throughout the day and a high temperature of 29 degrees.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a tow ban is in effect for the county.