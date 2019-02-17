Public Safety

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

Snow clings to berries in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Snow clings to berries in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Six to eight inches of snow fell overnight and into Tuesday morning. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES

11:10AM | Sun, February 17, 2019

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to experience snowfall throughout the day

08:20AM | Fri, February 15, 2019

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

12:44PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

12:39PM | Tue, February 12, 2019

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

08:55AM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

11:34AM | Mon, February 11, 2019

More snow on the way starting Monday afternoon
View More 2019 WINTER WEATHER Articles
The Gazette

Three inches of snow is expected to fall in Cedar Rapids today, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature of the day will be near 28 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation is predicted at around three inches and snow will continue to fall intil around 9 p.m.

Tonight, the low will be around 16 degrees and new snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

The National Weather Service has similar expectations for Iowa City. Three inches of snow expected to fall throughout the day and a high temperature of 29 degrees.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a tow ban is in effect for the county.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 WINTER WEATHER ARTICLES ...

Get ready for another round of snow this weekend

Winter storm causes multiple wrecks, calls for service in Cedar Rapids

National Weather Service predicts 'grim' February outlook

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Benton County girl receives Spirit of Community award for volunteer efforts

Hedge fund guts newspapers

Local leaders are empowering workers in unexpected ways

8 movie adaptations are headed our way; first read the book

Women of achievement: Dawn Oliver Wiand has 'the greatest job'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.