Auto part thefts on the rise in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police said Monday that investigators have seen a recent increase in the number of theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and warned vehicle owners to be vigilant about protecting their vehicles.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, there were 28 reported thefts of motor vehicle parts, which is an increase of more than 133 percent compared to the five-year average for the month.

The majority of the increase is attributed to the theft of catalytic converters.

Since November 2020, there have been approximately 30 thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, police said.

The majority of the thefts have occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. The thefts have occurred in all quadrants of the city with many of the thefts occurring in apartment complex parking lots.

Catalytic converters — which contain precious metals like platinum — are exhaust emission control devices that reduce toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas.

When the catalytic converter has been removed, the vehicle will make a loud roaring sound, getting louder as the driver pushes on the gas.

Since the exhaust isn’t working properly, the vehicle also drives rougher than usual and the driver may hear a “sputtering” sound.

The police department said it has been working with local scrap dealers, who are checking the identification of anyone attempting to sell catalytic converters.

To prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen, the police department gave these tips:

1. Park your vehicle inside your garage and keep all garage doors shut and locked.

2. If you have to park your vehicle in the driveway or street, park in well-lit areas or consider installing outdoor lighting.

3. In parking lots, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances, if possible.

4. Install and aim surveillance cameras toward your parked vehicle.

5. Set your car alarm, if applicable, to detect any movement or vibration.

6. Report any suspicious activity to the Police Department by calling (319) 286-5491.

