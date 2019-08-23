Palo cat-hoarding case one of 'biggest' this year, with 20 cats surrendered

PALO — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 20 cats were voluntarily surrendered Thursday to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

According to the sheriff’s office, the humane society requested deputy assistance at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at a residence at 98 Dale Lee Drive in Palo while an animal welfare check was conducted.

After inspecting the residence, it was determined the owner — Jo Ellen Marconi — was unable to safely care for the large number of cats and she agreed to voluntarily release the animals.

The sheriff’s office said the humane society took custody of the cats and will follow up with Palo officials if more animals are found on the property. The Cedar Valley Humane Society said the incident was one of the organization’s “biggest cat-hoarding cases of the year.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and the situation has been reported to Linn County Public Health and the Department of Human Services.

