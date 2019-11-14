Public Safety

Do you recognize this person? Individual is suspect in Casey's burglary, officials say

Surveillance footage from the Casey’s General Store in Ely shows an individual suspected of burglarizing the store. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the individual. (Photo courtesy of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office)
Surveillance footage from the Casey’s General Store in Ely shows an individual suspected of burglarizing the store. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the individual. (Photo courtesy of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

Linn County authorities are looking for help identifying an individual who is suspected of breaking into a Casey’s General Store in Ely.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 4 a.m. Monday to the Casey’s General Store at 1495 State Street in Ely for reports of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found the front glass door had been broken out and items had been taken from the store.

The suspect was captured on the store’s video surveillance and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 319-892-6100.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will not testify today during hearing

Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen

Police searching for man convicted in drive-by shooting who escaped Cedar Rapids facility

Judge rejects Branstad's move to toss jury verdict

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

University of Northern Iowa nets $10M gift

Chew on This: Daylight Donuts returns to I.C., Uptown Snug adds coffee shop

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announces 2020 Democratic presidential bid

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.