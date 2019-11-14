Do you recognize this person? Individual is suspect in Casey's burglary, officials say

Linn County authorities are looking for help identifying an individual who is suspected of breaking into a Casey’s General Store in Ely.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 4 a.m. Monday to the Casey’s General Store at 1495 State Street in Ely for reports of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found the front glass door had been broken out and items had been taken from the store.

The suspect was captured on the store’s video surveillance and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 319-892-6100.

