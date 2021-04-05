Public Safety

Marion woman killed by ditch fire identified

A Linn County Deputy Sheriff badge sits on a table before the start of the 42nd Basic Cedar Rapids Regional Police Acade
A Linn County Deputy Sheriff badge sits on a table before the start of the 42nd Basic Cedar Rapids Regional Police Academy Graduation Ceremony at The Lodge at ushers Ferry in Cedar Rapids on Friday, November 14, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

MARION — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed when a field fire spread out of control.

The sheriff’s office said Carol J. Woodson, 79, of Marion, was tending a ditch fire in the 3000 block of Gillmore Road when the fire grew out of control. Woodson was fatally injured by the fire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal fire remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

