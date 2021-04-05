Marion woman killed by ditch fire identified

MARION — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed when a field fire spread out of control.

The sheriff’s office said Carol J. Woodson, 79, of Marion, was tending a ditch fire in the 3000 block of Gillmore Road when the fire grew out of control. Woodson was fatally injured by the fire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal fire remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

