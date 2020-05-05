Colorado man sentenced to 6 years for threatening to go 'Columbine' at Cedar Rapids bank

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Colorado man was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for threatening to kill bank employees and making false reports to police and fire departments because he was upset about getting access to his trust fund. Carl W. Stuber, IV, 31, of Aurora, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Nov. 12 to two counts of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

A plea agreement and sentencing documents shows Stuber called a bank in Cedar Rapids more than 40 times over a two-day period in October 2018. He was upset about getting access to his money for his court cases in Georgia or Colorado. During these calls, Stuber threatened to come to Iowa and go “Columbine” on the bank, kill employees, and told them he would make false reports to police and fire departments. He said “people are gonna” die if he didn’t get his money, according to court documents.

Stuber taunted the bank, noting the bank was powerless to stop him as restraining orders would not work and law enforcement would not extradite him to Iowa. He also falsely reported a fire at the bank, causing the Cedar Rapids Fire Department to respond.

In response to Stuber’s behavior, the bank hired a “victim specialist” to give a presentation to employees, particularly those who has spoken with Stuber. The bank also installed a special system to route some of his calls to voicemail and record them.

On Nov. 14, 2018, Stuber called his former lawyer in Colorado wanting his retainer money back and threatened to “make everyone famous and they would end up on the news,” according to sentencing documents. The lawyer had to lock down his office for security.

Stuber continued to make threatening calls to the bank and threatened others by phone, text, and Facebook message over an eight-month period until his arrest in Colorado in June 2019 on federal charges, according to court documents.

During this time, he also sent 26 threatening text messages to his father, and 30 Facebook messages to his mother. In those messages he sent two photos of two dogs that he arranged to make it look like he killed them using ketchup and included a knife in the photo, sentencing documents show.

Stuber’s criminal history includes convictions for theft, probation violations, manufacturing and selling marijuana, marijuana possession, assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse and violation of a family violence order.

He has pending charges in Colorado and Georgia, including assault and making threats, according to court documents. He choked a person and then failed to appear in court. On Sept. 21, 2018 he was charged with felony menacing and violation of a protection order.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Stuber to pay a fine of $7,500 and $4,985 for costs of prosecution. He must also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyndra Lundquist and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force. Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com