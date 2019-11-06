Public Safety

Fire causes $50,000 in damage to car, garage in Iowa City

Firefighters put out a car fire inside an attached garage at an Iowa City home Wednesday. (Iowa City Fire Department Photo)
Firefighters put out a car fire inside an attached garage at an Iowa City home Wednesday. (Iowa City Fire Department Photo)

IOWA CITY — Firefighters put out a car fire inside an attached garage at an Iowa City home Wednesday.

According to the Iowa City Fire Department, crews were called to the 80 block of Heron Circle at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, arriving within four minutes to find fire and smoke coming from the garage, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the damage — contained to the car and garage — is estimated at $50,000, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center and MidAmerican Energy.

