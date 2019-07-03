Public Safety

Capsized kayakers, clinging to trees, rescued on the Wapsipinicon River in northern Linn County

Several kayakers on the Wapsipinicon River were rescued by Linn County public safety officials Wednesday after their boats capsized northwest of Central City.

According to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office media release, at just after noon Linn County, Central City, and state level emergency responders responded to a call for a water rescue on the Wapsi River near Sutton Road and Buffalo Drive.

There they found that of a group of six kayakers, three had been capsized by swift flowing currents caused by recent rains. The kayakers stopped themselves from flowing down river by clinging to trees in the high waters. The emergency responders were then able to reach them with a rescue boat. The remaining three kayakers were able to make land and wait for the assistance of rescuers.

The kayakers were identified in the release as Samantha Shannon, 25, Brooke Bige, 28, Amelia Fording, 25, of Cedar Rapids; Morgan Sickles, 25, of Urbana; Alysia Erritt, 26, of Davenport, and Jordyn Jackson, 23, of Savanna, Ill.

None of the kayakers were wearing lifejackets during the incident, but they all made it through unscathed, according to the release.

The Linn County’s Sheriff’s Office noted in the release that recent heavy rains have made local waterways run rapidly and also filled them with debris. They urged that people use caution on the water or to stay out of local rivers and streams.

