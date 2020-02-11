Fire department says restaurant fire in SW Cedar Rapids caused by spontaneous combustion

After two days of investigation, Cedar Rapids authorities have determined that cause of a fire at Campus Gyro and Ice Cream, located at 45 Kirkwood Court SW, was accidental.

According to public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the owner of an adjacent business reported the flames coming from the gyro business.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain and put down the blaze, a news release said, but the restaurant suffered significant fire, heat and smoke damage.

Buelow said the spontaneous heating of towels and aprons that were laundered Sunday afternoon and placed into a laundry bag while still hot sparked the blaze. The laundry bag, the news release said, was being stored in the kitchen.

On July 23, 2014, a similar fire occurred at the Chrome Horse Saloon, 1202 Third Street SE, Buelow said.

An investigation by the Fire Department determined that spontaneous heating of rags and towels that likely contained animal fats was the cause of that fire. The blaze started in a plastic bucket that contained a pile of towels and rags that were used to wipe down surfaces that likely contained animal fats or other substances susceptible to spontaneous combustion. The bucket was kept under a table in the kitchen.

Buelow said the towels and rags smoldered for a period of time before generating enough heat to result in spontaneous combustion. The fire was determined to be unintentional.

The owner of Chrome Horse Saloon cooperated with the Fire Department and video surveillance footage from the kitchen area was released publicly in an effort to educate business owners of the dangers of spontaneous heating.

The video still is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OM7r4nfC4MY.

