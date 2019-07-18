Burning bird nest blamed for Cedar Rapids house fire

A bird nest on exterior house lighting ignited a fire in Cedar Rapids early Thursday morning.

Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from around ceiling lights of the lower level of a home at 721 Bever Ridge Ct. SE, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters applied water outside the house and removed siding while putting out the fire. They determined that a bird nest on an exterior light fixture was the cause.

No one was injured but the extent of damage was approximately $15,000, the news release stated.