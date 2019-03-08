Portion of Burlington Street in Iowa City to remain closed through weekend

IOWA CITY — A portion of East Burlington Road in Iowa City is expected to remain closed into Sunday as crews continue clean up after a structure fire.

According to a release from the city, the fire took place Tuesday at a construction site in the 100 block of East Burlington Street, near South Clinton Street. The Iowa City Fire Department said the blaze was caused by a space heater that was being used in a third-floor room to warm an area storing several cases of subfloor adhesives, which are combustible.

Officials said the damaged construction project is currently being torn down and the immediate site is being cleared, but the re-opening of that stretch of road will largely depend on upcoming weather conditions.

Traffic is being detoured onto Dubuque, Court and Clinton streets while the block is closed, officials said. The closure is expected to impact commutes throughout the downtown area, officials said, urging that drivers plan ahead and use caution when commuting.

