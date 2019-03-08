Public Safety

Portion of Burlington Street in Iowa City to remain closed through weekend

Credit: Twitter @JD_OLeary
Credit: Twitter @JD_OLeary

IOWA CITY — A portion of East Burlington Road in Iowa City is expected to remain closed into Sunday as crews continue clean up after a structure fire.

According to a release from the city, the fire took place Tuesday at a construction site in the 100 block of East Burlington Street, near South Clinton Street. The Iowa City Fire Department said the blaze was caused by a space heater that was being used in a third-floor room to warm an area storing several cases of subfloor adhesives, which are combustible.

Officials said the damaged construction project is currently being torn down and the immediate site is being cleared, but the re-opening of that stretch of road will largely depend on upcoming weather conditions.

Traffic is being detoured onto Dubuque, Court and Clinton streets while the block is closed, officials said. The closure is expected to impact commutes throughout the downtown area, officials said, urging that drivers plan ahead and use caution when commuting.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Legal Matters: If you are in an abusive relationship a civil protection order could help you get away, offer a sense of safety

Judge resets Curtis Jones sentencing date in Iowa City bondsman's slaying

Faulty dryer to blame for Friday morning house fire

Don't be so quick to wish away the snow - too warm, too fast could raise flood risks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa regent appointee gave Gov. Kim Reynolds over $63,000

$72 million project set for Hiawatha

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks funnel week. What bills made it, and what bills died?

Hillcrest Family Services to end programs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Mount Pleasant

Could raising wages improve children's health?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.