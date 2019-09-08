Public Safety

Burlington police investigate fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Burlington, Iowa.

Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer says officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after multiple gunshots were reported. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are interviewing several witnesses to the shooting to learn more about the suspect. Police did not immediately release the identities of the victim or suspect.

