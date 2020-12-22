CEDAR RAPIDS — A Burlington man who was nabbed last year with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Cedar Rapids was sentenced Monday to more than 12 years in federal prison.

Malik Sekou Sahid Buchanan, 40, pleaded guilty July 6 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officers found Buchanan in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Blairs Ferry Road NE on May 30, 2019, according to the complaint affidavit.

Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from his car and saw a bag inside the car that contained a substance that appeared to be meth.

Officers searched his car and found two packages containing suspected meth under the passenger seat, the affidavit states.

Officers also seized $1,320 in cash and 10 grams of marijuana, which were found on Buchanan at the time, according to the affidavit.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime lab determined one of the packages had 2,217 grams and the other package contained 2,211 grams of meth.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Buchanan to 150 months in prison. He also ordered Buchanan to serve five years of supervised release following prison.

Buchanan remains in custody with the U.S. Marshals Service until he can be taken to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Nydle and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the U.S. Department of Justice.

